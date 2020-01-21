Home

Harry "Ike" Pletcher, age 101, formerly of White Pigeon, passed away the evening of Jan. 19 at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart, Ind.

Harry and his wife, Louise, moved to Marl Lake in White Pigeon in 1969, moving there from Elkhart. On June 15, 1941, Harry married Louise Line in Elkhart. Louise passed away July 14, 2012. Harry was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Elkhart his entire life. Bethel was a very important part of Harry's life; he was a strongly religious man.

After high school, Ike entered the apprenticeship program at Nibco to become a tool and die maker. Ike loved going to work every day. He became one of the best fast-pitch softball players in the area and played on the 1946 Goshen all-star team that won the state championship. He also was a very good boxer and often sparred with Jackie Campbell, the flyweight champion of the world. Ike's softball career ended while in his late 30s and he became a basketball referee and an umpire. In his 40s, he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and started running 5K and 10K races to fight the effects of arthritis.

Harry has made thousands of friends in the area and always was a man you could count on.

Harry is survived by three sons, Phil (Nancy) of Bristol, Ind., and Steve (Linda) and Timm (Kay) of White Pigeon; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Harry has always been a role model for all his family.

Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Farrand Funeral Home, 300 N. Kalamazoo St., White Pigeon. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Michigan St., Elkhart, Ind., with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
