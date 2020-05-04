|
Word was received of the death of former Coldwater resident Harry Russell Brooks. Russell was a family name passed down from father to son from 1840 when "Uncle Jesse" arrived in Branch County.
Harry was the only son of Earl Russell and Florence (Walthers) Brooks. He graduated in 1965 from Coldwater High School. He was a member of the C-club, earning his letter for tennis, in his sophomore year. He attended Davenport College in Grand Rapids on a tennis scholarship. He graduated in 1967. He lived in Detroit, working for NCR and IBM until 1970. He moved to California to work for his mentor. He started his own Business Abacus Business Forms and then Tab Label of Oakland, Calif.
He married Diane Gayle Hedberg of Stockton, Calif., on May 10, 1975.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Diane; mother-in-law Mrs. Beverly Hedberg; his son Tyler (Pricilla); his only grandson, Caleb, who is 13th generation and only male heir of this branch of Brook; William Brewster, religious leader arrived in 1620 on the Mayflower, the pioneering family who moved west from Connecticut to Michigan and then California; his daughter Courtney (TJ) Garrett, his sister-in-law Marsha Corbett (Wayne) Walker, all living in the East Bay; his nephew Riley Corbett of Liechtenstein; his only sibling, Rose Clark of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nephew Tracey Scott (Laura) Radley; niece Krisdee Rose Davey; four great-nieces; a nephew; and five cousins, all living in Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Brooks of Coldwater; father-in-law Mr. Harry Hedberg of Stockton, Calif.; and several aunts and uncles.
Mr. Brooks had a lifelong passion for sports. Tennis was his favorite to play. He enjoyed Warriors season tickets for many years. After losing his voice to cancer in 1997, he coached his children's basketball and soccer teams. He taught them sportsmanship and they won several championships. He was a devout Christian, giving of his time and assets. He was much loved by all who knew him for his smile and generosity. He once told his sister that his greatest pride and joy were his children, but when his grandson Caleb came along, that was the icing on the cake! The day he passed, he was happy and looking forward to going for a ride on a lovely spring day. He had trouble breathing, Jesus took his hand and said, "Come Harry and I will give you eternal rest." His family is grateful he passed at home smiling, having been cared for lovingly by his family.
Memorial services are to be announced later.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 5, 2020