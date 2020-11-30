Harvey Lee Knavel Jr., age 59, of Burr Oak, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born May 9, 1961, in Sturgis, a son of Harvey Lee and Janet Louise (Ballard) Knavel.
Harvey was a lifelong Burr Oak resident and a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1979.
For the past 10 years, he had been working as a private duty home care provider. He had been employed by ADAPT for 15 years and following his graduation from high school he went to work at Sturgis Foundry, where he was a dedicated employee for 18 years.
He was a member of turgis Church of the Nazarene, past member of Sons of the American Legion and Harvey loved playing golf.
He is survived by his father, Harvey Lee Knavel Sr. of Sturgis; a sister, Bambi (Bill Eckhardt) Herman of Sturgis; his longtime companion, Lori Gilbo, of Burr Oak, and her mother, Sheryl Benjamin of Sturgis; a daughter, Amanda Gilbo of Sturgis, whom he loved spending time with; an aunt, Karan Taylor of Indianapolis; and several stepbrothers and stepsisters.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Louise Kline.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Harvey Lee Knavel Jr. will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091; or St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where relatives and friends may share memories and send condolences for the family.