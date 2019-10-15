|
Hattie O. Brown, age 69, of Sturgis, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 14, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born May 8, 1950, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Roy and Lucille (Hester) Pulliam.
Hattie resided in Sturgis for the past 15 years, coming from Detroit.
She had been employed by Salvation Army and she enjoyed cooking, gardening and dancing.
She is survived by a daughter, Gay (Connie O'Dell) Brown of Sturgis; three sons, Tracy Hester of Three Rivers, Brandan Hester of Sturgis and Brian Hester of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Aaron Brown-O'Dell, Martell Hester and Chantell Hester; two sisters, Diane Waller and Betsy Bush, both of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a siste;r and four brothers.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 16, 2019