Hazel Lee Miller, 79, of LaGrange, Ind., died Oct. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Burial will take place with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation.





