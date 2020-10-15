1/
Hazel L. Miller
Hazel Lee Miller, 79, of LaGrange, Ind., died Oct. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Burial will take place with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
