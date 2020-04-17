|
|
Helen C. Tedrow, 91, of Centreville, passed away April 15, 2020, at her home.
Helen was born June 16, 1928, in Fabius Township, a daughter of Robert and Mary (Brown) DeLong. She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1942 and went on to attend The Art Institute of Chicago and Bob Jones University.
On Feb. 3, 1951, she married Donald Tedrow. He preceded her in death March 10, 2005.
For many years, Helen worked within the Three Rivers Public School System. She had a passion for working in her greenhouse and later turned that into a career, when she opened Tedrow's Florist and Greenhouse in Centreville in 1976. Helen also loved to paint and work in her garden.
Surviving are her children, Timothy Tedrow, Teresa (James) Luczak and Mary (James) Rozeboom, all of Three Rivers, and Jefferson (Linda) Tedrow of Canyon, Texas; grandchildren Sarah (John) Tran, Caroline (Eric) Blair, Maria Rozeboom, Amy (Chris) Johnson, James "Reuben" (Trent Dempsey) Rozeboom, David (Brittany) Tedrow, Katherine (Jesse) Shelton and Christopher (Amy) Tedrow; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Alice Vaughn and Jacqulin Zweering.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings Frank DeLong, Robert DeLong, Joan "Mina" Knapp, Lola Gross and Katheryn Roy.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 18, 2020