Helen G. Porter, age 71, of Lapeer, and formerly of Quincy, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
She was born Aug. 7, 1949, in Ontonagon, a daughter of Gerald and Hattie (Davis) Findley. She graduated from Coldwater High School and was a long-time employee at the Coldwater Regional Corrections Center and the Secretary of State's office. Helen was a member of local softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, sewing, gardening and caring for her birds. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by four children, Rex Allen Otis Jr. of Quincy, Christopher Paul Otis of Coldwater, Teresa Broad of Battle Creek and Kelly (David) Satkowski of Lapeer; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Norma) Findley and Wellington Roy Findley, both of Coldwater; two sisters, Brenda Carol (Edward) Schneider of Auburn, Ind., and Barbara Sue Barnett of Mendon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her former spouse, Phillip Porter.
The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, where COVID-19 precautions will be observed. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mendon Cemetery, with the Rev. David Grimm officiating. It is suggested that memorial donations be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
