Helen Louise Verse of Newaygo, and formerly of Sturgis, passed peacefully into Heaven on April 18, 2019.
She was born June 13, 1925, in Plainfield, N.J., the only child of Nellie and Leonard Tolley.
Her early life was spent in New Jersey, where she met and married "her boyfriend," Fred Verse, on Nov. 12, 1944. They continued their life together as iconic members of the greatest generation throughout Fred's service in the Navy and beyond, including frequent moves to follow Fred's career.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Fred; children John (Judy) Verse, Susan Verse, Nancy (William) Melcher, and Stephen Verse; grandchildren Michael (Sharon) Verse, Emily Grigar, Dylan (Riley Manion) Grigar, Billy (Waan) Melcher, Jessie (Alex) Fernandez and Justine and Lydia Verse; great-grandchildren Kelsey and Tilly Verse, Evelyn Grigar, Alys Giltrap, Neil Grigar and Flynn and Phoenix Fernandez.
Helen maintained her insatiable curiosity about the world and was a self-taught scholar of all facets of life, from antiques to zoology. Her main focus was her family, to whom she was completely devoted. She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother, showering all with love, concern and support. She graciously shared her talents and energy as a talented artist and seamstress. Her beautiful flower arrangements adorned many church functions, flower shows and the homes of loved ones. Her recipes were the mainstay of family gatherings and the homes of those in need to whom she delivered meals. She served on many church committees and civic organizations throughout her busy life. Helen's enduring legacy of faith, love, optimism and wit, along with her sweet nature, will continue to inspire all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing her.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. May 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.
Memorials for Helen may be directed to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 30 Justice St., Newaygo, MI 49337.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 7, 2019