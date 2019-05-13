|
|
Henry Earl Crawford, age 74, of Colon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home, after several months of failing health.
Earl was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Senath, Mo., a son of the late Percy and Amelia (Ball) Crawford.
He lived most of his adult life in Colon, where he had worked as a truck driver and also farmed.
On Oct. 21, 1964, he married Carol Wadsworth in Colon.
Earl had served in the U. S. Navy and was a former member of Colon American Legion.
He enjoyed fishing, race car driving and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Crawford of Colon; three children, H. Earl Crawford Jr. of Colon, Gola (Jerry) Patterson of Albion and George (Krystal) Crawford of Colon; grandchildren Shane, Rudie, Anthony, Rachael, Trevor, Murphy, Shareena, Brandon, Braeona, Fibi, Emily, Aryann, Corey and Joa; great-grandchildren Natallie, Benjamin and one on the way; two sisters, Margaret (Chuck) Dinslet of Constantine and Paulene (John) Cline of Three Rivers; five half-brothers and half-sisters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Darion Lantz.
The family will receive relatives and friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A funeral service celebrating the life of H. Earl Crawford will take place at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Cremation will follow, with private burial of ashes, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 14, 2019