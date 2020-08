Henry S. "Hank" Platts, 92, of Houston, and formerly of LaGrange, Ind., died July 30, 2020, at Houston Methodist.A memorial graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.