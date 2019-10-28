|
Herbert L. Graber, age 69, of Centreville, formerly of Nappanee, Ind., passed away at 7:21 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, Ind., following an extended illness.
Herbert was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Bremen, Ind., to Victor and Fannie (Kauffman) Graber. He grew up in the Nappanee area. He had lived in Iowa before moving to Michigan. Herbert graduated from Nappanee High School in 1969. He was a truck driver. In his free time, Herbert enjoyed training cattle and attending cattle auctions. Herbert attended Fair Haven Baptist Church in Three Rivers.
Herbert's grandchildren meant the world to him. He enjoyed teaching them how to drive semis, care and trade of livestock, life lessons and to enjoy life with a sense of humor.
Mr. Graber is survived by his children, Adam Graber of Sturgis and Amber Yoder of Shipshewana, Ind.; a stepdaughter, Daphne Stevens of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Rusty McKeehan, Jordan Robinson, Caileb Graber, Josh Graber, Brandon Graber, Tiffany Yoder and Dylan Yoder; a great-granddaughter, Oakley McKeehan; a sister, Vera M. Graber of Goshen, Ind.; and a brother, Ervin Graber of Nappanee, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel Graber; sisters Mary Kauffman and Karen Graber-Sargent; and brothers, Joseph R. and Henry L. Graber.
Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home in Nappanee, Ind. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Paul Delmark will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 29, 2019