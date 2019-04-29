|
Hope Marie Bauder, age 48, of Three Rivers, passed away Friday morning, April 26, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
She was born Aug. 7, 1970, in Sturgis, a daughter of Samuel Tullos and Edith Alleshouse. Hope resided most of her life in the Sturgis area.
She had been employed by Snyder Laundry and the Shell station in Bronson.
Hope enjoyed going to garage sales, playing cards and loved time with family.
She is survived by two sons, Ralph Bauder and Dannie Bauder, both of Three Rivers; a daughter, Mistie Bauder of Bronson; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Nickels, Aliana Bauder, Marshall Bauder, Chevelle Grayson and Nova Bauder; parents Edith (Terry) Moore of White Pigeon and Samuel (Carol) Tullos of Three Rivers; three sisters, April Hart of Stryker, Ohio, Victoria Myers of White Pigeon and Shane Urick of Sturgis; three brothers, Donald Mahan of Illinois, Samuel Tullos Jr. of Three Rivers and Jesse Tullos of Three Rivers; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; an uncle; and a nephew.
The family will receive friends 12-12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Hope Marie Bauder will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Charles Schrader will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the services. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Sturgis Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 30, 2019