Ingeborg Vinci, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow Mass at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Ingeborg Vinci will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, 1616 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.