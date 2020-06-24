Ingeborg Vinci
Ingeborg Vinci, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow Mass at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Ingeborg Vinci will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, 1616 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Sturgis Journal.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
