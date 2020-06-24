Ingeborg Vinci, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow Mass at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Ingeborg Vinci will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, 1616 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.

Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Sturgis Journal.





