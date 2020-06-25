Ingeborg Vinci, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
She was born March 6, 1941, in Villach, Austria, a daughter of the late Ludwig and Ludmilla Schwarz.
Mrs. Vinci resided in Sturgis since 1985, coming from Chicago. In July 1964, she married Nicolo Vinci in Chicago.
Upon moving to Sturgis, Ingeborg and Nicolo established DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, a business that continues today with family ownership.
She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Mrs. Vinci enjoyed cooking, walking with her friends at Doyle Community Center, gardening and feeding the neighbors. A special time for her and Nicolo was watching soccer and Formula 1 racing together, always rooting for Italy and Team Ferrari. Mrs. Vinci had interests and hobbies, but what she truly cherished was time spent with her family.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Nicolo; two daughters, Gabriella Manga of Sturgis and Daniela Vinci of Chicago; two grandsons, Michael (his fiancée Taylor Clark) Manga and Christian Manga, both of Sturgis; a sister, Helga (Karl) Ortner of Austria; a brother, Walter (Doris) Schwarz of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Andrew Raczkowski will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Ingeborg Vinci will immediately follow the interment, at DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, 1616 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to St. Joseph County United Way, Pandemic Food Fund, 660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.