Ingeborg Vinci
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ingeborg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingeborg Vinci, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
She was born March 6, 1941, in Villach, Austria, a daughter of the late Ludwig and Ludmilla Schwarz.
Mrs. Vinci resided in Sturgis since 1985, coming from Chicago. In July 1964, she married Nicolo Vinci in Chicago.
Upon moving to Sturgis, Ingeborg and Nicolo established DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, a business that continues today with family ownership.
She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Mrs. Vinci enjoyed cooking, walking with her friends at Doyle Community Center, gardening and feeding the neighbors. A special time for her and Nicolo was watching soccer and Formula 1 racing together, always rooting for Italy and Team Ferrari. Mrs. Vinci had interests and hobbies, but what she truly cherished was time spent with her family.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Nicolo; two daughters, Gabriella Manga of Sturgis and Daniela Vinci of Chicago; two grandsons, Michael (his fiancée Taylor Clark) Manga and Christian Manga, both of Sturgis; a sister, Helga (Karl) Ortner of Austria; a brother, Walter (Doris) Schwarz of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Andrew Raczkowski will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Ingeborg Vinci will immediately follow the interment, at DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, 1616 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to St. Joseph County United Way, Pandemic Food Fund, 660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved