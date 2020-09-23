1/1
Isaac D. Wyatt
1994 - 2020
Isaac D. Wyatt, 25, of Sherwood, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born Sept. 23,1994, in Three Rivers, to David Wyatt and Renee Easterday.
He lived most of his life in the Sherwood area. He graduated in 2012 from Colon High School and attended Glen Oaks Community College. Singing karaoke, playing his drums and guitar were a great part of Isaac's life. Music was second only to his love for girlfriend, Jessa Lynn Wilson, and his family.
He is survived by his parents, David & Barbara Wyatt of Sherwood; a stepbrother, John Gleason of Sherwood; grandparents Wayne (Rita) Wyatt of Fort Pierce, Fla., Diane Keeler of Colon, Eleanor Bonzheim of Fremont and David Bartosiewicz of Grand Rapids; his girlfriend, Jessa Lynn Wilson of Goshen, Ind.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
