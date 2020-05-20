Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Beers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack D. Beers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack D. Beers Obituary
Jack D. Beers, age 82, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centreville.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with tarrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -