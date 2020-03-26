|
|
Jack William Meyers, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Ind., following a hard-fought, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Sturgis, a son of the late Harold W. and Lucille E. (Wirsing) Meyers.
Jack was a lifelong Sturgis resident and graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1962.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve, serving two years of active duty in Norfolk, Va.
On Jan. 4, 1964, he married Sharon Gerchow in Sturgis.
In 1966, Jack returned to Sturgis and joined his father in operating the family business, Meyers Moving and Storage. Jack remained active in the business until health issues caused him to step aside from the work he truly loved.
Jack was a past member of Sturgis Exchange Club. He had a real appreciation for the outdoors and was happiest when he was around water. He enjoyed boating of all kinds, from speedboats to pontoons to jet-skiing. Jack had hobbies and interests, but what he loved most in life was time surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. Jack was a gentle and kind hearted man with everyone he encountered in life. His warm, quiet way and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 56 years, Sharon; two daughters, Kelli (Kristopher) Strawser of Sturgis and Kerri (Paul) Lucchese of Woodinville, Wash.; three grandchildren he adored, Sydney Marie Strawser, Katie Mae Strawser and Claire Isabella Lucchese; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tom Meyers and Jerry Meyers.
Due to current conditions and limitations of gatherings, private burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jack's memory consider the hospice organization of one's own choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 27, 2020