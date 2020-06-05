Jackie Ray Shelton, age 83, of Durand, and formerly of Flint, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his son's home in Ludington.
He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Clay, Ky., to William and Roxie Shelton. Jackie graduated in 1955 from Eastern High School in Middle Town, Ky. After high school, Jackie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the military, Jackie went to work for General Motors as a tool-and-die maker. He retired after 34 years in 1990.
Jackie loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He also loved golfing and his cats.
Jackie is survived by his life partner, Lilia Stadler; his sons, Jon (Jane) Shelton and Shawn (Crystal James) Shelton; his grandchildren, Rhiannon Ragland, Branden (Elyse Rocco) Shelton, Jocele Shelton, Colin Shelton, Austin Shelton, Ernesto (Brianna Petitt) Salina, Jacob Shelton and Garrett Shelton; his great-grandchildren, Brenna Gustafson, Audriana Petitt, Leon Salinas and Kion Salinas; his stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Steve) Potts; step-granddaughter Katy Potts; his brother, William (Barbra) Shelton; his sister-in-law, Lucille Shelton; his son-in-law, John Ibarra; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by his daughters, Karen Ibarra and Laura Shelton; his brother, George Shelton; and his sisters, Virginia (Carl) West and Sharon Shelton.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services are being planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.