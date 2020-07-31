1/1
Jacquelin K. Little
Jacquelin Kaye Little, 57, passed away July 30, 2020 at her home in Colon, MI. She was born February 20, 1963 in Paw Paw, MI to Warren Good & Iva "Jean" (Teague) Good.

Surviving is the love of her life and husband of 23 years Randy Little, her mother, Jean Good, 5 children, Brandi (Brian) Hollars, Mark Cooper, Tara (Bryan) Hatton, Thomas Hamet and Lauren (Matt) Trenery. Also surviving is 8 grandchildren, Alexis, Felipe, McKenzie, Ivy, Autumn, Jade, Ryver, Gage, 1 great-grandson, Keagan, 3 siblings, Roger, Todd (Tracy), Tina, 1 great-aunt, Veva Parish and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father and 1 great-granddaughter, Skai.

Jackie was a very independent woman and taught her children and grandchildren to be the same way. She enjoyed having a good time with her family, playing games on her tablet and would never go anywhere without her "cup" and Coca-Cola. Jackie and Randy's dogs were family to them and together they collected anything Indian related and were fans of Dale Earnhardt.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.

The family would like to ask everyone to share a memory of Jackie at the service.

To send an online condolence please visit www.wmzfh.com


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
