Jacquelin Kaye Little, 57, passed away July 30, 2020 at her home in Colon, MI. She was born February 20, 1963 in Paw Paw, MI to Warren Good & Iva "Jean" (Teague) Good.
Surviving is the love of her life and husband of 23 years Randy Little, her mother, Jean Good, 5 children, Brandi (Brian) Hollars, Mark Cooper, Tara (Bryan) Hatton, Thomas Hamet and Lauren (Matt) Trenery. Also surviving is 8 grandchildren, Alexis, Felipe, McKenzie, Ivy, Autumn, Jade, Ryver, Gage, 1 great-grandson, Keagan, 3 siblings, Roger, Todd (Tracy), Tina, 1 great-aunt, Veva Parish and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her father and 1 great-granddaughter, Skai.
Jackie was a very independent woman and taught her children and grandchildren to be the same way. She enjoyed having a good time with her family, playing games on her tablet and would never go anywhere without her "cup" and Coca-Cola. Jackie and Randy's dogs were family to them and together they collected anything Indian related and were fans of Dale Earnhardt.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
The family would like to ask everyone to share a memory of Jackie at the service.
To send an online condolence please visit www.wmzfh.com