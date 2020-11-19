James Allen McLauchlin III, age 87, of Sturgis, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital in Battle Creek.
He was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Sturgis, a son of the late A.W. "Archie" and Sue (Slagle) McLauchlin.
Jim was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1952.
On Feb. 2, 1952, he married Mary Lou Bramley in Angola, Ind. She preceded him in death July 11, 1991.
Jim's entire working life was in the banking business. He joined First National Bank in Sturgis following his graduation from high school. He worked at First National for several years before accepting a position with Hickory National Bank in Sturgis, which eventually became Century Bank and Trust. Jim retired from Century Bank following several years of dedicated employment.
He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army. Jim was a past member of Sturgis Rotary Club, Klinger Lake Country Club and B.P.O.Elks #1381 and gave of his time as a volunteer for Junior Achievement. He was a reserve police officer and a Sturgis school board member for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and later in life playing bingo.
He is survived by an aunt, Charlotte McLauchlin, who with his grandmother, helped raise him; a son, Michael (Donna) McLauchlin of Greensboro, N.C.; three daughters, Kathleen (James) Yoder of Elkhart, Ind., Laura (James) Gordon of Sherwood and Luann (Scott) Truax of Sturgis; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two half-sisters.
He was preceded in death by a half-sister and four half-brothers.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to honor the life of James A. McLauchlin will be held at a later date, to be announced. Private services and entombment of the ashes will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Full military honors will be conferred by the Fort Custer Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to American Diabetes Association
