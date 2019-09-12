|
|
James A. Walker Sr. age 86, of Kalamazoo, and formerly of Centreville, passed away at home Wednesday, Sept., 11, 2019, with his family at his side.
Jim was born April 28, 1933, in Kalamazoo, a son of the late George "Chi" and Elizabeth (Ballinger) Walker. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Jim retired from James River in 1993 after 42 years of employment. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling and volunteering. Jim was a family man and especially loved spending time with his grandkids, to whom he was affectionately known as "Ol' Grandpa." He also served on the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Reserves and was voted "Man of the Year" by his colleagues. He was a longtime member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Centreville. On Oct. 15, 1955, Jim was united in marriage to the former Oma Jean Wahl, who survives. He also is survived by his children, Carl Walker, George (Katherine) Walker, Kathe (Dale) Burnham, Mary (James) Williams, James Walker, Jr. and Richard (Laura) Walker; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 , at St. Clare Catholic Church, 23126 M-86, Centreville, with Frs. Antony Rajesh and R. Mathias as celebrants. A time of visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com. Arrangements by Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 13, 2019