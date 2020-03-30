|
James C. Grannell, 90, formerly of Benton Harbor, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Thurston Woods Nursing Home in Sturgis, Michigan.
Private family services were held, with a public Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a future date. Private burial took place at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Those wishing to sign Jim's Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Jim was born February 8, 1930 in Tulsa, OK to Raymond & Helen (Grimes) Grannell. On July 23, 1950, he married the former Lucille Steinke in Benton Harbor. Jim entered the US Army and served his country overseas during the Korean War. He was employed as a supervisor for Clark Equipment Co. in Benton Harbor, retiring after thirty-plus years. Jim was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. He cherished the time spent with his family, and especially enjoyed attending the grandchildren's sporting events.
Jim is survived by two sons-James (Diane) Grannell, DO of Niles, Robert (Ruby) Grannell of St. Joseph; six grandchildren-Justin (Alicia) Grannell, Joshua (Marissa) Grannell, Jenna Grannell, Jami Grannell, Gabriella "GiGi" Grannell & Kellie (Nick) Ruhl; four great-grandchildren-Peyton, Conner, Jade & Jaren; brother-in-law Wilbur Steinke of St. Joseph; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille in 1997, and siblings-Elva Weber, Emily Rabideau & Dean Grannell.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 31, 2020