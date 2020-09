James "Dan" Clark, 58, of Fish Lake, Sturgis, passed away Sept. 18, 2020.Relatives and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at New Beginnings Community Church, 63022 M-66, Sturgis. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in Prairie River Cemetery. Full obituary details at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.