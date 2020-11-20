1/1
James D. Moshier
1945 - 2020
James D. Moshier, age 75, of Sturgis, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born May 29, 1945, in Cleveland, a son of the late Malcolm J. and Elizabeth (Osmond) Moshier.
James attended Culver Military Academy, Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio, and graduated from Mountain Union College in Alliance, Ohio.
He had made his home in South Euclid, Ohio, Pepper Pike, Ohio, Canton, Ohio Delaware, Ohio, Lima, Ohio, and Niles, before moving to Sturgis in April 1974.
James was an ordained deacon for the Methodist Church.
On Sept. 3, 1966, he married R. Diane Hollingsworth in Pepper Pike, Ohio. She preceded him in death April 4, 2008.
He was co-owner of Aqua Clear Inc. of Sturgis. Prior to opening his own business, he was associate youth director of Lima Y.M.C.A. (1968-1971); associate executive director of Niles Buchannan Y.M.C.A. (1971-1974); and director of Sturgis Community Pool from 1974-1984.
He was a member of Lima Jaycees; established the hot line for drug and alcohol abuse in Lima; a member of Sturgis Kiwanis Club; Glen Oaks Community College's Board of Trustees; Glen Oaks Speakers Bureau; Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, of which he was past president, Ambassador of the year, served on the board of directors and was a member of the Ambassadors Club; was a past president and founder of Bi-State Tri-Athlon, a member of the Sturgis school board and state health department, swimming pool advisory board and Sturgis Zoning Board of Appeals.
He enjoyed biking, fishing, reading, music, jogging, swimming, sailing, snow skiing and has published two books with a combination of Diane and Jim's columns from the Sturgis Journal.
Surviving are a son, John (Jennifer) Moshier of Westfield, N.J.; two daughters, Sara (Jonathon) Clark of Paris, Mich., and Anne (Jeremy) Howard of Scotts; six grandchildren, Alex and Tom Moshier, Timothy and Ella Clark, and Frances and Elise Moshier; a brother, Philip G. (Barrie) Moshier of Pepper Pike, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Lynne Moshier of Akron, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, David Moshier.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Memorial donations may be directed to Sturgis First United Methodist Church or the Glen Oaks Community College Foundation. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes, which as been entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
