James Douglas Weiss Jr., 49, of Burr Oak, died Feb. 16, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
He was born Dec. 21, 1970, in Southfield, a son of James D. and Patricia (Perrin) Weiss. Jimmy attended Constantine Schools and graduated from Howe Military School in 1988. He received his auto mechanic degree from ITT in Fort Wayne, Ind., and also truck driver CDL.
Jimmy liked to work on cars, fish and attend music venues, especially hard rock and heavy metal music. He also loved animals, especially his best friend, Boo Boo.
Surviving are his mother, Patricia Weiss, and stepfather, Dr. James Taylor, Constantine and South Bend, Ind.; siblings Christianne Weiss of Santa Monica, Calif., Hugh Rohrer of Constantine, Nayan (Lee) Whitt of Lancaster, Ohio, and Laurie Weiss and Carrie Weiss, both of Perrysburg, Ohio; nieces and nephews Sadie Adams, Ceara and Kayla Cowels, Selma Aldridge, Seth Aldridge, Amy, Tara, Kady and Ryan Rohrer, Ruby Morrison; and many others.
He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Weiss Sr.; a brother, Edward Everett Rohrer IV; a sister, Ingrid Weiss; and his dog Boo Boo.
Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dennis Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph County Suicide Prevention, c/o United Way. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 25, 2020