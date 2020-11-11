James E. Staffen, age 59, a longtime resident of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Three Rivers, a son of Lyle and Barbara (Roach) Staffen.
James had been employed as a welder and also worked in construction throughout his life and he enjoyed having fun.
Surviving are two sons, Anthony Staffen of Sturgis and James Staffen of Three Rivers; a grandson, Ash Staffen; a brother, Robert (Elaine) Staffen of Three Rivers; a sister, Deb Staffen of Three Rivers; and his father, Lyle Staffen.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
There will be no services, as cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis.
