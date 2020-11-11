1/1
James E. Staffen
1960 - 2020
James E. Staffen, age 59, a longtime resident of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Three Rivers, a son of Lyle and Barbara (Roach) Staffen.
James had been employed as a welder and also worked in construction throughout his life and he enjoyed having fun.
Surviving are two sons, Anthony Staffen of Sturgis and James Staffen of Three Rivers; a grandson, Ash Staffen; a brother, Robert (Elaine) Staffen of Three Rivers; a sister, Deb Staffen of Three Rivers; and his father, Lyle Staffen.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
There will be no services, as cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for his family.




Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
November 11, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
