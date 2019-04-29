|
|
James F. Weiderman, age 70, of Sturgis, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 11, 1948, in Sturgis, a son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Dillon) Weiderman.
Jim was a lifelong Sturgis area resident and a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1966.
On July 17, 1971, he married Barbara Markley at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis.
For the past several years, he had been employed as a CAD Engineer at NEO Manufacturing in Sturgis. He also had worked at several other area manufacturing companies.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sturgis. He enjoyed working on automobiles and was a true enthusiast of Volkswagens. He loved time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Julie Barnhart of Washington, Mich., and Kathy (her fiancée Ken McKinley) Speelman of Bronson; a son, Matthew J. (Jody) Weiderman of Sturgis; six grandchildren, Kiley Weiderman, McKenna Weiderman, Bryce Speelman, Darren Speelman, Ashley Barnhart and Brenden Barnhart; two sisters:, Christine Weiderman of Sturgis and Sharon (Mike) Webb of Stevensville; three brothers, Kenneth (Marjorie) Weiderman of Texas, Allan (Irene) Weiderman of Florida and David (Cindy) Weiderman of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10–10:45 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of James Weiderman will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Rev. Darin Warnacke will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and the sharing of a meal will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093; or to the family, c/o Barbara Weiderman, 713 N. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfunealhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 30, 2019