|
|
James Martin Harter Sr. of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Sturgis, Michigan, son of the late Virgil Martin and Viola Belle (Nusbaum) Harter.
Jim was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1960. Later in life, he furthered his education at Glen Oak Community College in Centreville, where he earned an associate degree in applied technology.
On April 20, 1968, he married Carol Alma Morey at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. She preceded him in death July 15, 2015.
Jim's working career began at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, where he was employed as a journeyman tool-and-die maker. He later accepted a position with Sutton Tool in Sturgis, where he worked for many years as a draftsman.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sturgis.
Jim was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964.
He and Carol together served for 18 years in Scouting, Cub Scouts, Webelos, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts. A few of his many positions held in scouting were Cub Scout Assistant Den Leader, Cub Master, Boy Scout and Explorer Troop Master and Boy Scout and Explorer Training Staff. He also volunteered his time with scout roundups, council events and many camping trips.
He enjoyed playing pool, gardening, fishing and was a talented wood-carver. Jim had many involvements and hobbies, but what he truly loved was time spent with his family.
He is survived by two sons, James (Misty) Harter Jr., of Centreville and Christopher (Teresa) Harter of White Pigeon; four grandchildren, David Algarin Jr. and Michael Algarin both of Sturgis, Ashley Algarin of White Pigeon and Monroe Harter of Centreville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, William E. Harter.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Thursday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of James M. Harter Sr. will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor Josh Brueck of Sturgis Missionary Church will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A veteran flag presentation will be made by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Harter's memory consider Rose Arbor Hospice, 5473 Croyden Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 4, 2020