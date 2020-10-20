James Noble Brouse of White Pigeon passed away Oct. 11, 2020, at Bronson Burn Unit in Kalamazoo.

Jim was born April 1,1945, to Warren and Bernice (Julian) Brouse. Jim lived in this area all his life, graduating 1966 from Constantine High School. Jim was a well-known welder by trade to all in the area.

In 1966, he married Diana Carpenter. This marriage ended in divorce, but out of this union they had 3 sons. Brian James, Todd Richard (Michelle) and Andy Lee (Nicki) Brouse, all of Sturgis.

In 1992, Jim married Karla Pridgeon, who survives, along with stepdaughters Amy and Kelly.

Also, Jim is survived by 11 grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betty Brouse.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents; a sister, Sharon Wurthrick; and a brother, Robert Brouse.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jim's Life is being held 2-6 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020, at The Depot in White Pigeon.

Any donations may be directed to Bronson Burn Unit, Kalamazoo.





