James R. Keeslar, 75, of LaGrange, Ind., died Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.A drive-in memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Ind. The service will take place in the parking lot and will be available on Facebook Live via Mt. Zion's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Ind. Condolences may be left for the family www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.