Jane (Poffenberger) Hughes, 68, of Sturgis, passed away Dec. 12.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Caryl and Donly; and a younger sister, Victoria. She is survived by her children Cameron D'Angelo and Ryan (Katie) Hughes; sisters Mary Saddison, Lynne (Jaime) Kasey and Elizabeth (Tom) Cummings; grandsons Andrew, Shawn, Garth and Austin; and great-granddaughter Aurora.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. John's Episcopal Church, with a reception to follow.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020