Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Albright

Send Flowers
Janet L. Albright Obituary
Janet L. Albright, 67, of Wolcottville, Ind., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on January 6, 1952, in LaGrange to Albert Lee and Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill.

Services will be held at on 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St. LaGrange, IN. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4th from 2-6 p.m. and from 12pm until service time Thursday. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -