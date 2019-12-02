|
|
|
Janet L. Albright, 67, of Wolcottville, Ind., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on January 6, 1952, in LaGrange to Albert Lee and Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill.
Services will be held at on 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St. LaGrange, IN. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4th from 2-6 p.m. and from 12pm until service time Thursday. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 3, 2019