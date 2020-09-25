1/
Janet L. Pashby
1948 - 2020
Janet L. Pashby, 72, of Lansing, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at her home. Janet was born July 2, 1948, in Three Rivers, a daughter of Glenn and Eleanor (Skelton) Pashby. She graduated from Constantine High School in 1966 and attended Michigan State University. She retired as a secretary for Wilcox Company in Lansing and previously worked for Snell Inudstries and Lansing Hospital. Janet enjoyed making jewelry and going bowling.
Surviving are her mother, Eleanor Pashby of Constantine; a brother, David (Lorraine) Pashby of Fort Worth, Texas; a niece, Debra Crawford; a great-niece, Corena; a great nephew, Calym Crawford; an uncle, Robert (Abbie Potee) Skelton; an aunt, Elizabeth Rentfrow; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.
Relatives and friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Bud Granger, Moorepark Community Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Constantine Township Cemetery.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
Eley Funeral Home
SEP
29
Interment
Constantine Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Constantine
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
