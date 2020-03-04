|
|
Janet Sue Grabe, age 74, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 13, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Ind., a daughter of the late Melvin and Mary (Hampel) Boyle.
Janet was employed throughout her life in the health care industry, where she got great joy and comfort in caring for the elderly and special-needs patients.
She was first married in 1968 to Douglas Wilber. This marriage ended in 1993. On July 15, 1995, she married Norman Grabe in Angola, Ind.
She was a member of Steuben County Church of Christ, a board member of Sturgis Hospital Auxiliary and member of Sturgis Tray Guild, where she handcrafted cards for many of the hospital's patients.
She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, scrapbooking, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Norman; two daughters, Kimberlie (William) Regadanz of Fremont, Ind., and Michele (Ted) Epperson of Avon, Ind.; a son, Douglas (Patricia) Wilber II of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two stepdaughters, Lori (Ernie) Emerick of Bradenton, Fla., and Stephanie Baker of Sturgis; 12 grandchildren, Kyla (Connor) Huizenga, Wade Regadanz, Myranda Coler, Christian Coler, Douglas Wilber III, Blake Wilber, Josh (Cindy) Emerick, Justin (Stephani) Emerick, Hannah Emerick, Paige Baker, Ashlyn Cooke and Courtney Baker; two great-grandchildren, Meadow Wilber and Jocelyn Emerick; three sisters, Patricia (Robert) Melching, Sandra Terry and Vivian Dreyer; a brother-in-law, Douglas (Sandy) Grabe; a sister-in-law, Carol (Gary) Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a, granddaughter, Arielle Emerick; and two sisters, Barbara Boyle and Rose Boyle.
The family will receive friends and relatives noon-1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis,.
Services celebrating the life of Janet Sue Grabe will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, immediately following visitation at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to or St. Joseph County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 5, 2020