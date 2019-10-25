Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Janice D. Waldron


1945 - 2019
Janice D. Waldron Obituary
Janice Diane Waldron, age 74, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 17, 1945, in Lansing, a daughter of the late Vernon Arthur and Rita (Sattler) Roggow.

Janice resided in Sturgis for the past six years, coming from Burr Oak.

She was a graduate of Athens High School with the class or 1963 and furthered her education at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

Janice is survived by a daughter, Nicole E. Waldron of Sturgis; a granddaughter, Rylee Nicole Sword of Sturgis; three brothers, Robert Roggow of Louisana, Louie A. Roggow of Athens and Tom (Mary) Cousineau of Bergland; and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations to the family are appreciated, c/o Nicole Waldron, 506 Cottage St., Sturgis MI 49091.

Her obituary is also at http://www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
