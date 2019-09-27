|
Janice Ileen Modert, age 83, of Robbinsville, N.C., formerly of Frostproof, Fla., passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Janice was born March 28, 1936, a daughter of the late David Earl Vorce and the late Goldie Jasper. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Leroy Modert, in 2013. Janice thoroughly enjoyed spending time her with family and grandchildren, camping and dancing. She was of the Christian faith.
Surviving Mrs. Modert are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Dena Modert of Gobles, and Timothy and Bev Modert of Bronson,; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Arthur Greer of Robbinsville, N.C., and Krystal and William Bingaman of Three Rivers. The following grandchildren also survive: Joshua Modert, Jeremy Modert. Nicole Wisdom, Devin Modert, Katie Modert, Heath Lewis, Gary Lewis, Angela Martin, Michelle Fenoff, Marie Fenoff, Monique Perkins, Shane Bingaman, Tracy Speelman, Jessica Dentler, Leslie Schoolcraft, Felicia Moyer, Brandon Modert, Ian Modert, Levi Modert and Hunter Modert.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Adams Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 28, 2019