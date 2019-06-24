|
|
Janice L. Johnson, age 80, of Burr Oak, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home.
Janice was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Athens, a daughter of the late Frank and Hazel Anthony.
She grew up in Union City, graduating from Union City High School. She married Harold Johnson and had lived as a homemaker in the Burr Oak and Bronson area most of her adult life.
Janice loved collecting nick-knacks.
She is survived by a daughter Sue Johnson of Colon; three sons, Bruce (Lorena) Johnson of Coldwater, Alan (Jane) Johnson of Burr Oak and Stephen (Lou Ann) Johnson of Burr Oak, two stepsons, Robert (Millie) Johnson of Colon and Roy (Cheryl) Johnson of Burr Oak; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Goldie Anthony of Burr Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Janice L. Johnson will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Burr Oak Missionary Church, with Pastor George Milliman officiating. Private burial of ashes will take place at a later date in South Colon Cemetery.
If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to the family.
The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 25, 2019