Janis M. Phillips age 63 of Mason, Ohio and a former Sturgis resident passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 28, 1957 in Jackson, Michigan daughter of the late Burton and Dorothy (Steckle) Dowley.
Jan resided in Mason since 2011 coming from Sturgis. On July 28, 1979 she married James Phillips at the First United Methodist Church in Sturgis.
She was currently employed by the Lodge Care Center in Loveland, Ohio. While living in Sturgis she had worked at the Corner Café, Lindy's Restaurant, Patterson's Supper Club and Thurston Woods Village.
She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Mason. She enjoyed flower gardening a glass of fine wine on occasion and walking. Jan loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of nearly 41 years: Jim; two sons: Jeremy (Shawna) Phillips of Sturgis and Jarrod (Morgan) Phillips Marion, Illinois; four cherished grandchildren: Emily, Megan, Adrianna and Jaxon; two sisters: Cynthia (Dennis) Evans of Charleston, South Carolina and Susan Dowley of Sturgis; two brothers: Douglas (Becky) Dowley of White Pigeon and David (May) Dowley of Jackson and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25th at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Pastor Jeff Stutzman of the Mottville Bible Church will officiate.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is assisting the family with local arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jan's memory consider the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
