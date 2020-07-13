1/1
Janis M. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis M. Phillips age 63 of Mason, Ohio and a former Sturgis resident passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 28, 1957 in Jackson, Michigan daughter of the late Burton and Dorothy (Steckle) Dowley.

Jan resided in Mason since 2011 coming from Sturgis. On July 28, 1979 she married James Phillips at the First United Methodist Church in Sturgis.

She was currently employed by the Lodge Care Center in Loveland, Ohio. While living in Sturgis she had worked at the Corner Café, Lindy's Restaurant, Patterson's Supper Club and Thurston Woods Village.

She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Mason. She enjoyed flower gardening a glass of fine wine on occasion and walking. Jan loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of nearly 41 years: Jim; two sons: Jeremy (Shawna) Phillips of Sturgis and Jarrod (Morgan) Phillips Marion, Illinois; four cherished grandchildren: Emily, Megan, Adrianna and Jaxon; two sisters: Cynthia (Dennis) Evans of Charleston, South Carolina and Susan Dowley of Sturgis; two brothers: Douglas (Becky) Dowley of White Pigeon and David (May) Dowley of Jackson and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25th at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Pastor Jeff Stutzman of the Mottville Bible Church will officiate.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is assisting the family with local arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jan's memory consider the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved