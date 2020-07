Or Copy this URL to Share

Jaramie Jones, 43, of Scottville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, July 24, 2020, outdoors at Mason County Reform Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Please be sure to bring a lawn chair. An obituary will run at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.





