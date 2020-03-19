Home

ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
Jason Myers
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
Jason E. Myers


1974 - 2020
Jason E. Myers Obituary
Jason E. Myers, 45, of Constantine, died March 17, 2020, at Grace Health Care in Three Rivers.
He was born Nov. 18, 1974, in Three Rivers, a son of Stanley and Robin (Frain) Myers. Jason graduated from Constantine High School with the class of 1993. He was employed in the RV industry for several companies, including River Forest pontoon division and Georgia Boy.
Jason loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and mushroom-hunting. He also enjoyed going to the casino, old cars and attending the antique auctions in Shipshewana. Jason struggled with health issues from an early-age diagnosis of diabetes, but tried to make the best with whatever came his way.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, Stanley (Karen Spencer) Myers of Constantine; his mother and stepfather, Robin (Jeff) Makepeace of Niles; brothers Robert Myers and Benjamin Myers of Constantine; a sister, Nicole (Brandon) Roth of South Bend, Ind.; stepbrothers Jeff (Kim) Spencer of Centreville and Marc (Amy) Spencer of Constantine; grandmother Mary Myers of Constantine; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Donald Myers, Herman (Marsha) Frain and Hazel Frain.
Relatives and friends will be received 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Brandon Roth officiating. Burial will be in Peek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, to help with expenses. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 20, 2020
