Jean Ann Swan, age 85, of Burr Oak, and a former longtime Sturgis resident, passed away early Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at Three Rivers Health Hospital in Three Rivers,.
She was born March 28, 1934, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Regina (Ankney) Rasbaugh.
Jean resided most of her life in the Sturgis area and was a member of the Sturgis High School class of 1952.
On Feb. 6, 1954, she married Robert T. Swan in Sturgis. He preceded her in death March 26, 1996.
Jean retired in 1993 from Kirsch Company in Sturgis, following 47 years of dedicated employment.
She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and enjoyed reading, puzzles and loved her cats.
She is survived by five sons, Robert A. Swan of Ocala, Fla., Michael David (Sue) Swan of Sturgis, Timothy (Paula) Swan of Burr Oak, James Fredrick (Sandra) Swan of Phoenix and Michael (Rachael) Swan of Spring Hill, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and expecting her 18th in July; a brother, David (Diane) Rasbaugh of McHenry, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Gina Poppenhagen and Lisa Swan; two grandchildren; three brothers, Robert J. "Joe" Rasbaugh, Donald Rasbaugh and Bud Knight; and three sisters, Helen Yeager, Lucille Brothers and Kathleen Knight.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Prayers before Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a procession to Holy Angles Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Jean Ann Swan will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. The Rev. Evelio Ramirez will officiate. A graveside committal will follow Mass at Tobey Cemetery in Burr Oak Township.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Swan's memory consider Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 9, 2019