Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
(269) 651-3284
Jean E Fuller Obituary
Jean E. Fuller, age 94, a lifelong Sturgis resident passed away at her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was born May 7, 1925 in Sturgis, MI a daughter to the late Paul W. and Beatrice I. (Fawcett) Krueger.

Jean graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1943. She had been employed by the Kirsch Company, was secretary of the First United Methodist Church, and was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, cross stitch, and reading.

On June 21, 1947 in Sturgis, MI she married Kenneth Fuller. He preceded her in death May 29, 1996.

Surviving are one son: Kent (Connie) Fuller of Knob Noster, MO; 3 grandchildren: Nicole (Sean) Gibson, Kevin (Joy) Fuller, and Bethany (Christopher) Welchert; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother: Donald Krueger.

Due to current conditions and limitations of gatherings private burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis with the Rev. Susan Babb, 1st United Methodist Church, officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced by the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-3284 who has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation consider the 1st United Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage family and friends to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
