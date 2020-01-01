Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hostler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Hostler

Send Flowers
Jean E. Hostler Obituary
Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Rome City, Ind., and formerly of LaGrange, Ind., died Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Ind.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, Ind. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Visitation takes place 1-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, and 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -