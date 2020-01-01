|
Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Rome City, Ind., and formerly of LaGrange, Ind., died Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Ind.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, Ind. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation takes place 1-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, and 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020