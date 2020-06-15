Jean Kay Kulpinski, age 76, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late C. Glenn and Phyllis (French) Machan.
Jean was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1961.
On Sept. 30, 1961, she married Frank Kulpinski at the rectory of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Jean was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and for many years volunteered her time with 4-H. She enjoyed woodworking, painting, making jewelry, hatching birds and gardening. She also volunteered at Fawn River Elementary School and Holy Angels School, sharing her artistic skills in art classes and as a playground monitor. Jean had hobbies and interests, but what she truly loved and cherished was time spent with her family.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 58 years, Frank; her children, Chris (Kevin) Gose, Deb (Jeff) Adamski, Frank Kulpinski, Julie Atkinson, Matt (Kelly) Kulpinski and Seth (Jennie) Kulpinski; honorary sons Jay (Heidi) Hecht and Kasey Klopfenstein and many others who called her Mom; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Adams of New Carlisle, Ind., and Judith (Duane) Hollister of Niles; a sister-in-law, Lori McClish of Sturgis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Reese Sutton; three brothers, James Machan, Richard "Rick" Machan and William Machan; a sister-in-law, Paula Machan; and a brother-in-law, Douglas Adams.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitation of gatherings, a celebration and the honoring the life of Jean Kay Kulpinski will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Kulpinski's memory consider Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.
She was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late C. Glenn and Phyllis (French) Machan.
Jean was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1961.
On Sept. 30, 1961, she married Frank Kulpinski at the rectory of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Jean was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and for many years volunteered her time with 4-H. She enjoyed woodworking, painting, making jewelry, hatching birds and gardening. She also volunteered at Fawn River Elementary School and Holy Angels School, sharing her artistic skills in art classes and as a playground monitor. Jean had hobbies and interests, but what she truly loved and cherished was time spent with her family.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 58 years, Frank; her children, Chris (Kevin) Gose, Deb (Jeff) Adamski, Frank Kulpinski, Julie Atkinson, Matt (Kelly) Kulpinski and Seth (Jennie) Kulpinski; honorary sons Jay (Heidi) Hecht and Kasey Klopfenstein and many others who called her Mom; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Adams of New Carlisle, Ind., and Judith (Duane) Hollister of Niles; a sister-in-law, Lori McClish of Sturgis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Reese Sutton; three brothers, James Machan, Richard "Rick" Machan and William Machan; a sister-in-law, Paula Machan; and a brother-in-law, Douglas Adams.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitation of gatherings, a celebration and the honoring the life of Jean Kay Kulpinski will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Kulpinski's memory consider Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.