Jean K. Kulpinski
Jean Kay Kulpinski, age 76 of, Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Jean Kay Kulpinski will begin with the praying of the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Ranch, 66165 Halfway Road, Burr Oak, followed by continued fellowship and the sharing of memories at the ranch.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Kulpinski's memory consider Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 22, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
