Jean M. Ungar

Jean M. Ungar Obituary
Jean M. Ungar of Brownstown, and formerly of Sturgis, passed away June 18, 2019, at age 59.
Beloved mother of Nicholas (Jessica) Ungar. Loving grandmother of Jacob Martin and Sophia Rose. Dearest daughter of Gertrude and the late George Ungar. Dearest sister of Neal (Cynthia) Ungar, Marie (Timothy) Swihart and Dorene (Joseph) Trusk. Dear aunt of Teresa Ungar, Michael Ungar and Christopher Trusk.
A memorial gathering will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park. Memorial service follows at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment at Michigan Memorial Park. Online:?www.rcaleks.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 27, 2019
