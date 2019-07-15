|
Jean Dare (Osbon) (Lukomski) Rynberg passed away July 13, 2019.
She was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Colon, to Richard and Dorotha (Slagle) Osbon.
She attended Colon High School, graduating in 1947, and earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jean worked as an auditor for First National Bank in Sturgis until her retirement.
On July 12, 1985, she married Ray Rynberg in Lansing.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Linda (Nick) Pavona of Bath, Kim (Morrie) Huber of Lansing and Terri Lukomski of Chelsea; two sons, Larry (Karen) Lukomski of Chelsea and Theodore (Jackie) Lukomski of Anderson, Ind.; a stepson, Robert (Timmy Campbell) Rynberg: a brother, Delmar Geiber of Three Rivers; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard H. Osbon Sr.; her mother, Dorotha Osbon; two brothers, Richard H. Osbon Jr. and Skip Osbon, a sister, Kay Drake; and first husband, Marvin (Luke) Lukomski.
Jean was a woman ahead of her time. She was a bank officer in the 1960s, elected as President of Professional Women in Banking and was a member of American Institute of Bankers. She also was a member of Gerber Auxiliary (Gerber Memorial Hospital, Fremont). She loved bowling, golfing, reading and traveled extensively nationally and internationally. She was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan who attended spring training games in Lakeland, Fla. Most of all, she was a loving, devoted mother - the definition of unconditional love.
Special thanks to Sparrow Hospice and Tenderhearts Personal Care nursing staffs. She was blessed with caregivers who embraced her sense of humor and became a part of the family.
Services will be held July 18 at Fields-McKinley Funeral Home in Grant. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., with prayers to begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Grant. Father Steven Geerling of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church will officiate.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, East Lansing.
Memorials that were meaningful to Jean include Compassionate Care Guild at St. Thomas Aquinas Church; and the pediatric wing/Dr. Guertin at Sparrow Hospital.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 16, 2019