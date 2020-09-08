Jeane E. Mann age 95 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Saturday afternoon September 5, 2020 at the Sturgis Hospital.
She was born July 2, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio daughter of the late Edward C. and Pearl (Swineheart) Eichler.
Moved to Sturgis, Michigan in her teens and graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1943. Later that year, she married a sailor named Basil V. Mann on November 2, 1943.
Basil and Jeane moved to Norfolk, VA where Basil worked as a U.S. Navy Aviation Mechanic and Jeane in a secretarial pool for the U.S. Army.
After World War II was over, they moved back to Sturgis and on October 11, 1945 they became the proud parents of Candace Jeane. In 1952 another child, Holly was born and in 1958, a son, Christopher came along.
Jeane worked awhile at Freeman Manufacturing Company and then started at the AAA Automobile Insurance Agency. She worked up to the position of office manager and retired after 25 years.
During her lifetime, Jeane was dedicated to her involvement with the First United Methodist Church in Sturgis, working on committees, functions and even teaching 2nd grade Sunday School.
She enjoyed playing the organ, sewing and other needlework, gardening, travelling, and baking.
Mrs. Mann is survived by two daughters: Candace Graff of Sturgis and Holly Buck of Round Lake Beach, IL; one son: Christopher Mann of Terre Haute, IN; two grandsons, Charles (Skipper) Graff of Sturgis and Bryan Buck of Bakersfield, CA, six granddaughters: April (Mann) Davenport of Kalamazoo, Angela Mann of Sturgis, Jessica Dean of Terre Haute, IN, Jennifer Dean of Terre Haute, IN, Tammy (Buck) Green of Kuna, ID, and Kayla (Mann)Betts of Sullivan, IN; and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Basil, sister, Evelyn (Eichler) Weske and son-in-law: Mark Buck.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Funeral services celebrating the life of Jeane E. Mann will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Mann's memory consider the First United Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfunealhomes.com
where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.