Jeffery A. Miller
1968 - 2020
Jeffery Alan Miller, age 51, of De Queen, Ark., passed from this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Portland, Texas.
He was a 1986 graduate of White Pigeon High School.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Chandler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen, Ark. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the funeral home.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home - De Queen
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home - De Queen
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Home - De Queen
1015 West Collin Raye Drive
De Queen, AR 71832
870-642-6461
