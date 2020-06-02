Jeffery Alan Miller, age 51, of De Queen, Ark., passed from this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Portland, Texas.

He was a 1986 graduate of White Pigeon High School.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Chandler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen, Ark. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store